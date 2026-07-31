PM Tarique Rahman drives through Dhaka to inspect city cleanliness
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Friday personally drove through different roads under the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) to inspect the city’s cleanliness as part of his government efforts to make Dhaka a cleaner capital, news agency BSS report.
“The Prime Minister personally drove through different roads in the northern part of the capital this afternoon to see the cleanliness situation on the ground. His vehicle crossed Shyamoli around 6:10 pm,” said PM’s Deputy Press Secretary Jahidul Islam Rony.
The Prime Minister left his Gulshan residence at 4:05 pm and drove the vehicle himself, Rony added.
Rony said the Prime Minister has repeatedly stated that he wants to see Dhaka as a clean city. That is why he was personally touring the city roads to inspect the cleanliness situation, he added.
Our correspondent reports: During the inspection, the prime minister's motorcade travelled through ECB Chattar, Mirpur DOHS, Diabari, Uttara Sectors 3, 4, 5 and 6, Airport Road, Kakoli intersection, Mohakhali, Farmgate, Manik Mia Avenue, Asad Gate, Salimullah Road, Iqbal Road, Tajmahal Road and Japan Garden City in Mohammadpur, Shyamoli intersection, Ganabhaban intersection, Zia Udyan, Shewrapara, Kazipara, Mirpur-10, Kachukhet, Cantonment, Sainik Club, Kakoli and Banani. After completing the inspection, he returned to his residence on Gulshan Avenue in the evening.
According to BSS, State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam, DNCC Administrator Md. Safiqul Islam Khan Milton, BNP Special Secretary Belayet Hossain, PM’s Private Secretary Md. Mehedul Islam and Assistant Private Secretary Abdur Rahman Suny accompanied the Prime Minister in the vehicle.