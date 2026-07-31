PM Tarique Rahman drives through Dhaka to inspect city cleanliness

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Friday personally drove through different roads under the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) to inspect the city’s cleanliness as part of his government efforts to make Dhaka a cleaner capital, news agency BSS report.

“The Prime Minister personally drove through different roads in the northern part of the capital this afternoon to see the cleanliness situation on the ground. His vehicle crossed Shyamoli around 6:10 pm,” said PM’s Deputy Press Secretary Jahidul Islam Rony.