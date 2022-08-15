Razzaque warns of tougher action for fertiliser price hike

Agriculture minister M Abdur Razzaque on Sunday warned of tougher action against those who will be found involve in selling fertiliser in exorbitant price compare to the price fixed by the government as the country has substantial stock of fertiliser, BSS reports.

“Directives have already been given to the concerned field level officials to strictly monitor that none can sale fertilizer in excessive price...If any allegation found strict punitive action would be taken,” he said.