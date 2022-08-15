Government

Razzaque warns of tougher action for fertiliser price hike

Prothom Alo English Desk
Agriculture minister M Abdur Razzaque on Sunday warned of tougher action against those who will be found involve in selling fertiliser in exorbitant price compare to the price fixed by the government as the country has substantial stock of fertiliser, BSS reports.

“Directives have already been given to the concerned field level officials to strictly monitor that none can sale fertilizer in excessive price...If any allegation found strict punitive action would be taken,” he said.

The minister said this while exchanging views with the journalists on contemporary affairs at his secretariat office on Sunday afternoon.

“The country has enough stock of all kinds of fertiliser including Urea, TSP, DAP and MoP,” he said, adding that the concerned officials must be kept vigil that none can create artificial fertilizer crisis in anywhere in the country.

Razzaque, however, said recent fuel price hike would not create any impact on fertiliser price.

“Even the production would not be hampered but the price of the agro-commodity will soar,” he added.

Responding to a query, the agriculture minister said: “The government is trying exclusively to reduce the hardship of the people,” he said, adding that the price of food essentials, fertiliser, oil and gas has been soared exorbitantly resulting in various global reasons including ongoing pandemic and war between Ukraine and Russia.

As part of minimising people’s hardship, Razzaque said the government will distribute rice to 5 million families at a cost of Taka 15 per kilogramme. Even different social safety net programmes will also be continued.

