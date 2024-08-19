323 pourashava mayors removed, 61 districts get administrators

The local government division has removed 323 municipality mayors across the country, according to an official notification issued Monday.

The mayors were removed from their offices in application of section 32(A) of the Local Government (Municipality) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024, the notification added.

In another notification, the local government division also appointed 61 officers as Zila Parisad Administrators (except three hill tract districts) in application of section 82(A) of the Zila Parishad (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024.