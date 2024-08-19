323 pourashava mayors removed, 61 districts get administrators
The local government division has removed 323 municipality mayors across the country, according to an official notification issued Monday.
The mayors were removed from their offices in application of section 32(A) of the Local Government (Municipality) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024, the notification added.
In another notification, the local government division also appointed 61 officers as Zila Parisad Administrators (except three hill tract districts) in application of section 82(A) of the Zila Parishad (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024.
“The notification issued in public interest will come into immediate effect,” both the notifications read.
Earlier on Friday, the advisors to the interim government gave an approval to the Local Government (Municipality) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024; Local Government (City Corporation) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024; Zila Parishad (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024; and, Upazila Parishad (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024.
Later, those amendments were issued as ordinances.
As per the amended ordinances, the government could remove any mayor and councillor of any city corporation and pourashava when it deems necessary.
In the same way, the government could remove any chairman and member of any Zilla Parishad and chairman, vice chairman and woman vice chairman of any upazila parishad and appoint administrators in those posts.
Most of the people’s representatives of the local government have gone into hiding since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August in the face of the mass uprising of students and the people.
As AL leaders occupied most of the top posts of the local governments, their absence was hindering the daily activities of pourashava, upazila parishad and zila parishads across the country.
Later, the interim government made an alternative arrangement. For example, an upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) would serve in absence of upazila chairman. Now the government has created a scope to appoint administrators removing the mayors and chairmen through the ordinances.