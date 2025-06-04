Committee to scrutinise govt service ordinance soon: Asif Nazrul
Law, justice and parliamentary affairs adviser Asif Nazrul said on Tuesday that a high-powered committee to scrutinise the objectionable issues of the government service ordinance will be formed soon.
The adviser made this comment after receiving a memorandum from the leaders of Secretariat Employees Unity Forum at his office in the Secretariat here.
The high -powered committee comprising an adviser and other concerned will hear the demands and objections of the forum leaders, he said, adding the recommendations of the committee would be reviewed in the meeting of the council of advisers.
The committee will be formed today (Tuesday) or tomorrow (Wednesday), he added.
Among the forum leaders - Badiul Kabir, Nurul Islam, Nur Jamal and Nazrul Islam were present at the time.