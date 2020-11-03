Foreign secretary urges all to be patient, not to mix up religious, economic issues

Bangladesh has urged all sides to exercise freedom of expression responsibly and refrain from hurting anybody’s religious sentiment in the name of freedom of expression, reports news agency UNB.

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen encouraged all to have patience and not to mix up religious and economic issues.

He made the remarks while briefing members of Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the foreign affairs ministry on Tuesday.

DCAB president Angur Nahar Monty and general secretary Touhidur Rahman were present.