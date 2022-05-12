FY 2022-23: 'Allocate 5 to 6pc of total budget for health sector'

Unnayan Shamannay chair and former governor of Bangladesh Bank professor Atiur Rahman presented the keynote paper while Bangladesh Health Watch Budget Thematic Group chair- professor Rumana Haque moderated the session.

While presenting the keynote paper Atiur Rahman urged to come out the practice of allocating 5 to 6 per cent of the total national budget for health sector.

He also pointed out that usually 25 per cent of the health sector allocations go for primary healthcare. This should be increased to 30 per cent in the coming fiscal year and increased to 35-40 per cent within the medium term.