Chief Adviser to decide on referendum soon: Asif Nazrul

Amid the back-and-forth positions of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami on the referendum, Law Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul said that the Chief Adviser will make a decision soon regarding the timing of the referendum.

Asif Nazrul made the remarks while addressing a press conference after the Advisory Council meeting on Thursday afternoon. At the event, the Chief Adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam was also present.

He commented that the disagreement among political parties over the timing of the referendum has reached its most intense level.