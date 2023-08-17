Universal pension scheme for 100m people launching today

The government is set to launch a universal pension scheme for 100 million people on Thursday.

As per the finance division of the finance ministry, the population aged over 60 is projected to rise to 31 million in 2041 from 12 million in 2020.

Hence, the government is introducing the first-ever universal pension scheme to encompass this significant demographic within a sustainable and organised social safety net. This initiative aims to provide protection for 85 per cent of the population within the low-income bracket and those employed in the informal sector.

Replying to a query on the number of people to be brought under the coverage of the universal pension scheme, a responsible official of the National Pension Authority said on Wednesday that the government is mulling over giving protection to 100 million people aged over 18 at home and abroad under this pension scheme. The Pension Authority stated that the average life expectancy of people is increasing, leading to a rise in the aging population and their sense of insecurity. This is the driving factor behind the introduction of the universal pension scheme.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the pension scheme at 10:00am on Thursday. After that, any Bangladeshi citizen aged over 18 can take up this scheme at home and abroad. Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal. Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rauf Talukder, finance secretary Fatima Yasmin, and National Pension Authority chairman Kabirul Ezdani Khan, among others, will present at the event.

Initially, there will be four different schemes – Pragati, Surokkha, Samata and Prabashi – under the universal pension scheme.

The Pragati scheme will cover private job holders, the Surokkha for rickshaw pullers, workers, potter, smiths, fishermen, weavers and self-employed persons, the Samata for people with the low-income and the Prabashi scheme will cover expatriate Bangladeshis.