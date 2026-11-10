Sharif Uddin gets ACC job back with seniority

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has withdrawn its order dismissing Md Sharif Uddin from the post of assistant director. He has also been reinstated in his job at the commission. As per the rules, he will be entitled to his seniority and all outstanding salaries and allowances.

The information was announced in a notification issued by the Anti-Corruption Commission today, Tuesday.

On 16 February 2022, the ACC dismissed Sharif Uddin, then assistant director at its Patuakhali office, from his job. Before being transferred to Patuakhali on 16 June 2021, Sharif had worked at the ACC's Chattogram office. At the time, he investigated irregularities in land acquisition for government projects and recommended filing cases against influential individuals. The then ACC official had also filed a general diary (GD) with the police, saying he had received death threats for carrying out his duties.