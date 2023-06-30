PM Hasina to visit Gopalganj Saturday

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is set to leave Dhaka on Saturday for a two-day visit to her home district Gopalganj's Kotalipara and Tungipara, reports UNB.

The motorcade carrying the Prime Minister will depart her official residence Ganabhaban for Kotalipara in the morning.

On her arrival at Kotalipara, the Prime Minister will exchange pleasantries with local leaders and activists of Bangladesh Awami League and its associate bodies, local representatives and common people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha at Kotalipara Upazila Awami League office.