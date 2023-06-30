PM Hasina to visit Gopalganj Saturday

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is set to leave Dhaka on Saturday for a two-day visit to her home district Gopalganj's Kotalipara and Tungipara, reports UNB.
The motorcade carrying the Prime Minister will depart her official residence Ganabhaban for Kotalipara in the morning.
On her arrival at Kotalipara, the Prime Minister will exchange pleasantries with local leaders and activists of Bangladesh Awami League and its associate bodies, local representatives and common people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha at Kotalipara Upazila Awami League office.
Later, Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League president, will leave Kotalipara for Tungipara on Saturday afternoon.
She will pay tribute and offer Fateha and join a munajat at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara.
The premier is scheduled to stay the night at Tungipara.
Sheikh Hasina will also exchange greetings with local leaders and activists of AL and its associate bodies, local representatives and masses, on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha on Sunday morning
The PM is scheduled to leave Tungipara for Dhaka Sunday afternoon.