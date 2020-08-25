Govt aims to provide uninterrupted power supply: Planning minister

Planning commission member Pradip Ranjan Chakrabarty said that the project also aims to create necessary infrastructures for providing electricity connections to some 115,000 clients at the DPDC areas in Dhaka and Narayanganj. The existing power system would be upgraded side by side.

He informed that capacitor bank will be installed for which the BPDB would not have to incur any loss. Besides, the power factor will be raised under the project.

Answering to a question on the project, Mannan said that the government would not spend any money illogically. “Rather we’ll spend more money logically, because if we reduce spending money, the economy will collapse. But we will have to ensure that the spending is utilised properly and there is no misuse.”

He said the government has to ensure that the project implementation gets its desired pace side by side there is no misuse of fund.

The planning minister said consultancy services, vehicles, foreign trips and trainings are needed for project implementation as those could not be denied.

But, he said, the executing agencies would have to ensure that the foreign trips and training do not become pleasure trips.

Mannan said giving approval to a project dies not mean that it is like giving a blank cheque, rather the planning ministry always have constant communication with the executing agencies, ministries, line ministers and secretaries. “We won’t make interference, rather we will have constant communication with the concerned stakeholders (for swift project implementation).”