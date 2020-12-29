Govt approves 8th Five Year Plan, setting target of 11.33m new jobs

The National Economic Council (NEC) on Tuesday approved the 8th Five Year Plan (July, 2020-June, 2025), setting a target to attain 8.51 per cent GDP growth in the fiscal 2024-25 along with aiming to achieve various economic and social targets as envisioned under the country’s Second Perspective Plan (2021-2041).

NEC chairperson and prime minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting virtually from her official Gonobhaban residence while ministers, state ministers and others concerned joined the meeting from the NEC conference room and the secretariat.

Like before, General Economics Division (GED) of the planning commission framed the 8th Five Year Plan, which is also the first out of the four five-year plans to be materialised under the Second Perspective Plan (2021-2041).

After the approval, planning minister MA Mannan briefed the newspersons about the plan while senior secretary and GED member Shamsul Alam presented the targets of the 8th Five Year Plan.

MA Mannan said the 8th Five Year Plan is the first of the four five-year plans which is being adopted for the implementation during the period of the second perspective plan (2021-2041).