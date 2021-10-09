Government

Govt digitalising postal service: Jabbar

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Post and telecommunications minister Mustafa Jabbar Saturday said the government is digitalising the postal department aiming at making it as a hub for digital service delivery, reports BSS.

"Though the era of writing letter at personal level has ended due to the impact of digitisation, we are digitalising postal system along with making the postal department as the best institution for transporting goods. It will make the post offices hubs for digital service delivery," he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The minister made the remarks while addressing a discussion marking the World Post Day at the Dak Bhaban auditorium in the city, said a press release.

Noting that the network and infrastructure of the post office across the country are huge resources for the country, Jabber said this resource should be utilized properly for welfare of the nation.

Advertisement

Posts and telecommunications division secretary Md Afzal Hossain and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder addressed the programme virtually with director general of the directorate of posts Md Siraz Uddin in the chair.

Read more from Government
Advertisement