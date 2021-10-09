Govt digitalising postal service: Jabbar

The minister made the remarks while addressing a discussion marking the World Post Day at the Dak Bhaban auditorium in the city, said a press release.
Noting that the network and infrastructure of the post office across the country are huge resources for the country, Jabber said this resource should be utilized properly for welfare of the nation.
Posts and telecommunications division secretary Md Afzal Hossain and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder addressed the programme virtually with director general of the directorate of posts Md Siraz Uddin in the chair.