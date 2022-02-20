Govt endeavours to flourish Bangla language further in international arena: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said her government is trying hard to flourish Bangla language, literature and culture further in the international arena.

“Our efforts will be to exalt Bangla Language, literature, culture more in the international arena and we believe, we will attain success in this endeavour,” she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing the Ekushey Padak-2022 distribution ceremony at Osmani Memorial Auditorium on the occasion of the Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day. She joined the function virtually from her official residence, Gonobhaban, in the capital.

She said the world acknowledged the contribution of the countrymen by recognising “21 February” as the International Mother Language Day (IMLD).