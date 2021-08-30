Government

Govt inks Tk 105 million vaccine deal with WHO: Health minister

Many developed countries have failed in controlling the Covid crisis as people died on roads but Bangladesh didn’t face that scenario, he said

UNB
Dhaka
The government signed a new vaccine procurement deal of Tk 105 million with the World Health Organization(WHO) in an effort to ensure Covid-19 vaccine for all, said health minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday.

The minister was speaking at a programme organised by sadar upazila Jubo League in Manikganj to observe the National Mourning Day marking August 15 massacre.

In another virtual programme on Sunday, the minister said that doctors are doing their duties properly during the Covid situation and his ministry is assisting them as best as possible.

“Even in this situation the country’s growth rate is within 6 which means Covid situation here is still under our control”, said the minister.

Many developed countries have failed in controlling the Covid crisis as people died on roads but Bangladesh didn’t face that scenario, he said.

He said educational institutions will be reopened soon after all students and teachers get Covid jabs.

