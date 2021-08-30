Govt inks Tk 105 million vaccine deal with WHO: Health minister

In another virtual programme on Sunday, the minister said that doctors are doing their duties properly during the Covid situation and his ministry is assisting them as best as possible.
“Even in this situation the country’s growth rate is within 6 which means Covid situation here is still under our control”, said the minister.
Many developed countries have failed in controlling the Covid crisis as people died on roads but Bangladesh didn’t face that scenario, he said.
He said educational institutions will be reopened soon after all students and teachers get Covid jabs.