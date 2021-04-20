Govt issues notification extending lockdown

The government has issued a notification extending the ongoing countrywide lockdown till 28 April.
The Cabinet division issued the notification on Tuesday.
Earlier on Monday, a meeting of the cabinet division decided to extend the lockdown to control the surge of coronavirus cases in the country. The National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 also recommended the extension for seven more days.
Advertisement
All the restrictions would remain in force during the lockdown but some special flights would operate.
In the wake of a massive surge of lethal coronavirus, the weeklong lockdown was first imposed on 14 April.