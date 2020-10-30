Govt mulls data privacy protection law: Palak

The government is planning to formulate a law regarding data privacy protection, state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said Thursday.
He said this while inaugurating the Data Centre Disaster Recovery Site Border Guard Bangladesh-49 headquarters in Jashore in the afternoon, reports news agency UNB.
Important information from different government and private institutes can easily go outside the country through Facebook or Google and some other tech companies, he said.
Besides, a large amount of money is also getting out of the country, he said, adding that many economic institutes don’t even have any backups.
“So, there is no alternative to data privacy protection law. Self-reliant digital Bangladesh will be made by securing data shortly,” Palak said.