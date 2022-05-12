Govt officials' foreign trips halted: Finance ministry

The gazette reads all types of foreign tours including exposure visit, study tour, APA and Innovation tour, workshops and seminars, will remain suspended until a further notice is issued.
The order will be effective immediately. This will be applicable for both the development and operational budgets.
When asked about the foreign trips of the officials, the finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said, "We have taken a decision in this regard. The prime minister has clearly said there are no foreign trips from now on. The officials will be allowed to go abroad in case of emergency, otherwise not. Foreign tours are being reduced and will be so."