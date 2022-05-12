Government

Govt officials' foreign trips halted: Finance ministry

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The government has suspended all types of foreign tours in a bid to reduce the pressure on the country's forex reserve unless there is an emergency.

The finance ministry on Thursday issued a gazette notification in this regard.

The gazette reads all types of foreign tours including exposure visit, study tour, APA and Innovation tour, workshops and seminars, will remain suspended until a further notice is issued.

The order will be effective immediately. This will be applicable for both the development and operational budgets.

When asked about the foreign trips of the officials, the finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said, "We have taken a decision in this regard. The prime minister has clearly said there are no foreign trips from now on. The officials will be allowed to go abroad in case of emergency, otherwise not. Foreign tours are being reduced and will be so."

