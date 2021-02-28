Govt stresses multi-dimensional education to create skilled manpower: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said her government has been working to make education multi-dimensional attaching priority to science and technology to create skilled manpower.

“We are making education multi-lateral with setting up universities considering the demand of the modern era as the students can keep pace with the world,” she said.

The prime minister said they are establishing universities on science and technology, agriculture, textile, fashion design, marine, civil aviation and aerospace and medical as part of the government move to make education multifaceted.

She was inaugurating a programme to distribute stipend, and amount of tuition fee, admission fee and treatment aid to the poor and meritorious students under the PM’s Education Assistance Trust, joining virtually from her official Gonobhaban residence in the capital.

Bangladesh has now become a developing nation, she said, adding that to sustain the status, it needs to expand the education to generate skilled manpower and worthy citizens.