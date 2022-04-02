Govt to sell milk, egg, meat through mobile shops during Ramadan

The mobile sales will be available at 10 city points till Ramadan 28.
The points are Abdul Gani Road adjacent to the secretariat, Khamarbari Gol Chattar, Japan Garden City, Mirpur 60 feet road, Azimpur Matrisadan, Nayabazar of Old Dhaka, Arambagh, Notun Bazar, Kalshi of Mirpur area and Jatrabari.
Pasteurised liquid milk will be sold at Tk 60 per liter, beef at Tk 550 per kg, mutton at Tk 800 per kg, dressed broiler chicken at Tk 200 per kg and eggs at Tk 90 per dozen.
The livestock and dairy development project under the implementation of the DLS is providing overall support in this activity.
Besides, Bangladesh Dairy Farmers' Association (BDFA) and Bangladesh Poultry Industries Central Council (BPICC) are also involved in it.