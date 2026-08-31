Basic salaries to be implemented in 3 phases, allowances in 2028

The government has decided to retain the existing 20 grades for government employees while increasing basic salaries by up to 142 per cent.

Basic salaries for grades 1 to 11 will increase by 100 per cent, while those for grades 12 to 20 will rise by 115 to 142 per cent.

The new pay structure will be implemented retrospectively from 1 July, but not all at once; it will be introduced in phases.

The new pay structure was approved at a Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat today, Monday, chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

Later, Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani provided details of the salary increases at a press conference at the Press Information Department.

The cabinet secretary further said the National Pay Scale 2026 will be implemented in phases from 1 July. Considering the financial implications of implementing the pay scale and its potential impact on inflation, the government has decided to introduce the full pay scale gradually over the current 2026–27 and 2027–28 fiscal years rather than implementing it all at once.