President returns labour amendment bill

President Mohammed Shahabuddin did not sign the "Bangladesh Labour (Amendment) Bill-2023" and sent it back to parliament for reconsideration despite parliament having passed the bill.

As a result, the bill will not become a law for the time being, which was passed in a hurry at the last session of the 11th parliament.

The "Bangladesh Labour (Amendment) Bill-2023" was tabled at the House on 29 October, which was followed by sending it to the parliamentary standing committee on Ministry of Labour and Employment for scrutiny. The committee was given three days to report on the bill and it was passed in parliament on 2 November, followed by sending it to the president on 8 October for his consent.

Sources at the Parliament Secretariat said president Mohammed Shahabuddin did not sign the bill and sent it back to parliament on 20 November. The Parliament Secretariat released a bulletin with a message of the president on this matter on 22 November.