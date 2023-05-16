Withdrawal of additional security to diplomats won’t affect bilateral relations: Foreign secy

The secretary also noted that the decision to withdraw the extra police escort came into effect on Monday.

When asked if the foreign missions concerned were officially notified about the issue, secretary Masud Bin Momen said, "No such notification was given. When the Holey Artisan incident took place, then... As per the records we have seen here, we did not find any request from them. They have also not been served any notification."

The secretary further said the privilege was provided due to concerns over the rise of militancy, or considering the envoys' security issues. Later on, the main job of the escorts was seen to be clearing traffic.

"So, the issue of their basic security remained unchanged. We do not see any loophole in their security," he said, adding that militancy in Bangladesh or Dhaka is now completely under control.