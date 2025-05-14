Dhaka-Tokyo meeting: Nazrul Islam to lead Bangladesh, not Jashim Uddin

Uncertainty shrouded all of a sudden on Monday over the foreign secretary-level meeting between Bangladesh and Japan, scheduled to be held on 15 May.

Finally, the meeting will go ahead, and Md Nazrul Islam, secretary (east) at the foreign ministry, will lead the Bangladesh side at the meeting, not the foreign secretary Md Jashim Uddin.

The two countries agreed some time ago to hold the foreign secretary-level talks in Tokyo, but the foreign ministry sent a diplomatic note to the Japanese embassy on Monday morning infirming the latter that Bangladesh postponed the meeting due to ‘unavoidable circumstances.’

Chief adviser of the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to visit Tokyo at the last week of May.

Prior to that, there had been talk of postponing the foreign secretary-level meeting between the two countries.