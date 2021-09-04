Half capacity unused in Tk 36.7b Dhaka WASA project

Work on the water treatment plant (phase-I) project began in January 2013 with a cost of Tk 35.08 billion (Tk 3,508 crores). The project expenditure was revised twice to increase to Tk 36.70 billion (3,670 crores). The Chinese government provided Tk 25 billion (2,500 crores) on loan in the project.

The project was in fact undertaken to increase the use of surface water and reduce the use of underground water. But the goal was unfulfilled since the water treatment plant has not been operated at its full capacity.

In Dhaka city, there is a demand of 2.60 billion (260 crores) of water a day and 67 per cent of it is met from underground water.

It’s an enormous loss not to use the full capacity of the water treatment plant two years after it was opened, Golam Mostafa, chairman of Dhaka WASA, observed.

He told Prothom Alo members of the Dhaka WASA board raised questions at the board meeting several times and the matter would be discussed in the next meeting.