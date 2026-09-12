Dengue: PM Tarique Rahman launches 3-month nationwide prevention campaign

Convener of the ‘Nationwide Dengue Prevention and Cleanliness Campaign Implementation Committee’ and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Administrator Bir Muktijoddha Abdus Salam delivered the welcome address at the inaugural programme.

LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Abdul Moyeen Khan, Health and Family Welfare Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Husain, Information and Broadcasting Minister Andaleeve Rahman Partho, State Minister for Health and Family Welfare MA Muhit, and State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam also addressed the programme.