Dengue: PM Tarique Rahman launches 3-month nationwide prevention campaign
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Saturday launched a three-month nationwide campaign to prevent dengue and strengthen cleanliness efforts to effectively tackle the dengue situation.
The Prime Minister formally inaugurated the campaign at South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad in the morning.
The campaign aims to raise public awareness about dengue prevention, destroy breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes, strengthen cleanliness activities and strengthen coordination among government, private-sector and social initiatives.
The campaign will continue across the country until 12 December. Alongside the capital, awareness and cleanliness activities are being conducted simultaneously at district and upazila levels nationwide.
Convener of the ‘Nationwide Dengue Prevention and Cleanliness Campaign Implementation Committee’ and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Administrator Bir Muktijoddha Abdus Salam delivered the welcome address at the inaugural programme.
LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Abdul Moyeen Khan, Health and Family Welfare Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Husain, Information and Broadcasting Minister Andaleeve Rahman Partho, State Minister for Health and Family Welfare MA Muhit, and State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam also addressed the programme.
Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar, Ministers, state ministers, advisers, senior officials of the Prime Minister’s Office and different ministries and departments, NGOs, and cleaners, students, members of various voluntary organisations and journalists were present.
Officials of district and upazila administrations from across the country also joined the inaugural programme online.