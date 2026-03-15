Bangladesh, Türkiye seek stronger ties, sign MoU on diplomatic training

Bangladesh and Türkiye have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in several areas, including investment, workforce mobility and diplomatic training, following a meeting between their foreign ministers in Ankara on Saturday.

The meeting took place at the office of Türkiye’s foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, who held talks with Bangladesh’s foreign minister Khalilur Rahman on Saturday.

Bangladesh’s foreign adviser to the prime minister, Humayun Kabir, was also present.

This was the first bilateral meeting between the two foreign ministers following the formation of Bangladesh’s newly elected government.

During the discussions, the two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations between Türkiye and Bangladesh.