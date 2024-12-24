Conflict among cadres on the rise in government service

Officials of different cadres of Bangladesh Cadre Service (BCS) are facing off with varying demands including posts and promotions, giving rise to inter-cadre conflict.

Within a day of a large gathering of admin cadre officials in the secretariat, the officials of 25 cadres are observing a ‘pen down’ for an hour today. As part of the programme, they want to hold a human chain and rally in phases.

Education and health are the largest of 25 cadres in terms of number of officials. The education cadre has around 16,000 officials and the health cadre has over 30,000 officials. Officials of these two cadres have protested the public administration reform commission’s recommendation to keep these two out of cadre service.

BCS Health Cadre Association, an organisation of health cadre officials, pressed for two demands in a press conference at National Press Club yesterday. They demanded the recruitment for the deputy secretary pool should be conducted through an open examination process and appointments to all positions at policy-making level of the ministry of health must be from the health cadres.

The organisation of education cadre officials is supposed to hold a separate press conference today to roll out their demands.