PM Hasina to join LDC5 summit in Qatar on 5-9 March

Foreign ministry’s public diplomacy wing director general Seheli Sabrin said Sheikh Hasina was expected as well to seek developed countries to continue trade privileges beyond 2026 that Bangladesh now enjoys as a LDC in view of global recession and Covid-19 impact.

The spokesperson said the Bangladesh prime minister would point out that the LDC and developing nations were worst victims of the pandemic while the Russia-Ukraine war rattled their economies more than that of the developed countries.

She said the prime minister would also explain how the pandemic and the war slowed down the economic growth and created challenges for poorer and developing countries to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.

Sabrin said Sheikh Hasina would call on Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani on the summit sidelines.