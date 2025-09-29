Govt mulls to block two apps to snap communication with Sheikh Hasina

Although the activities of the Awami League remain banned, its leaders and activists have been maintaining communication with party president Sheikh Hasina and joining online meetings.

Of the 244 people arrested last Wednesday from a flash procession of Awami League in the capital, more than 150 were found to be using two apps to communicate.

This matter was raised yesterday, Sunday, at the meeting of the core committee on law and order held at the home ministry.

Sources said the meeting discussed whether the government could temporarily slow down the speed of the two apps (Telegram and Botim) at night. After the announcement of the national election schedule, the two apps will be shut down in Bangladesh.