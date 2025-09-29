Govt mulls to block two apps to snap communication with Sheikh Hasina
Although the activities of the Awami League remain banned, its leaders and activists have been maintaining communication with party president Sheikh Hasina and joining online meetings.
Of the 244 people arrested last Wednesday from a flash procession of Awami League in the capital, more than 150 were found to be using two apps to communicate.
This matter was raised yesterday, Sunday, at the meeting of the core committee on law and order held at the home ministry.
Sources said the meeting discussed whether the government could temporarily slow down the speed of the two apps (Telegram and Botim) at night. After the announcement of the national election schedule, the two apps will be shut down in Bangladesh.
Telegram is a popular internet-based communication app founded by Russian-born Pavel Durov. Botim, on the other hand, is widely used for voice, video calls, and money transfers, with its headquarters in the United States.
According to officials present at the meeting, law enforcement seized the mobile phones of those 244 arrested on Wednesday.
It was found that over 150 of them had been using Telegram and Botim to stay in contact with Sheikh Hasina and attend meetings.
Representatives of two agencies told the meeting that Awami League leaders and activists across the country are being mobilised through internet-based platforms.
There is concern that after the election schedule is announced, they might try to destabilise the country. Following these discussions, an initial decision was made to control the use of Telegram and Botim.
The meeting also decided that from December, a person may hold a maximum of five SIM cards. Currently, one person can register up to ten SIM cards under their name.
Discussion on bail
The meeting also discussed how Awami League leaders and activists, along with affiliated organisations, are quickly obtaining bail after being arrested in Dhaka and other districts.
According to sources, two officials at the meeting observed that in many cases, public prosecutors (PPs), district bar associations, and local political leaders were helping secure bail for Awami League members.
It was then decided that from now on, bail for those arrested under the Anti-Terrorism Act would be considered more carefully. At the same time, all deputy commissioners (DCs) will be alerted to handle bail petitions of those arrested under this law with particular caution.
According to police headquarters, in the past 13 months, 44,472 people 'involved with fascism' have been arrested, of whom 32,371 have secured bail—that is, about 73 per cent. A report on this was published in Prothom Alo on Sunday.
However, there is another view regarding bail. Human rights activists argue that securing bail is a fundamental right. But if a person is genuinely involved in crime, it is important to present that evidence properly before the court.
Human rights activist Nur Khan told Prothom Alo on Saturday that since 5 August last year, many ordinary people have been arrested in harassment cases. Naturally, they will be granted bail. He emphasised the importance of proper case filing and investigation.
Durga Puja issue
The meeting also discussed recent allegations from Myanmar’s Arakan Army and the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA). The Arakan Army has accused Bangladesh of supporting ARSA, while ARSA claims Bangladesh is supporting the Arakan Army.
The meeting stressed that Bangladesh should quickly issue a statement to clarify its position; otherwise, such propaganda might be perceived as true.
The meeting was chaired by home adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.
Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Khoda Baksh Chowdhury, Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sheikh Sajjat Ali, RAB Director General AKM Shahidur Rahman, and Border Guard Bangladesh Director General Major General Mohammad Ashraful Zaman Siddiqui, among others, were present.
After the meeting, the home adviser told journalists that the core committee discussed various issues including the national election, the Sharadiya Durga Puja, Myanmar, and student union elections.
He said strict measures would be taken against any attempt to spread rumours or disrupt communal harmony around the Durga Puja.
He added that neighbours and “collaborators of fascists” would try to spread rumours and propaganda in different ways, but overall, the Puja would go well and there was no cause for concern so far.
The adviser said that the number of Puja mandaps had increased this year, and law enforcement personnel had been deployed in greater numbers. Patrolling would also be strengthened at vulnerable mandaps.
When asked why the former state minister for home affairs, Sohel Taj, was barred to leave the country at the airport, the adviser declined to comment.
He also refused to make any comment when asked about the recent incident in Khagrachhari.