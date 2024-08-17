Five retired addl secretaries brought back, appointed secretaries

Five retired additional secretaries have been brought back and appointed secretaries on a contractual basis.

The ministry of public administration issued a notification on Saturday in this regard.

They have been appointed on contract for a period of two years from the date of joining subject to severance of working relationship with other institutions and organisations, said the notification.

Sheikh Abdur Rashid has been made secretary of secondary and higher education department while Md Ehchanul Haque has been made secretary of road transport and highways department.