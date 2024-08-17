Five retired addl secretaries brought back, appointed secretaries
Five retired additional secretaries have been brought back and appointed secretaries on a contractual basis.
The ministry of public administration issued a notification on Saturday in this regard.
They have been appointed on contract for a period of two years from the date of joining subject to severance of working relationship with other institutions and organisations, said the notification.
Sheikh Abdur Rashid has been made secretary of secondary and higher education department while Md Ehchanul Haque has been made secretary of road transport and highways department.
Besides, Mohammad Abdul Momen has been appointed as secretary of public security department of home ministry, Nasimul Gani as secretary of public department of president's office and MA Akmal Hossain Azad as secretary of railway ministry.
The interim government that took over after the fall of the Awami League government recently canceled the contractual appointments of the secretaries of these ministries and transferred some to other ministries, according to the notification.