Khurshid Alam reappointed DGHS DG

The government has reappointed Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam as the director general (DG) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) for two more years, reports UNB.
The public administration ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard on Thursday.
According to the notification, signed by deputy secretary Md Oliur Rahman, Khurshid Alam was appointed on contractual basis upon suspension of his post-retirement leave and its related facilities.
The two-year tenure will start on 31 December next or the date of his joining the post.
The order was issued in the public interest, said the notification.
On 23 July last, Khurshid Alam was first appointed as the DG of the health services two days after Abul Kalam Azad stepped down from the post amid criticism over mismanagement and corruption in the health sector.
Khurshid Alam is a professor at the Department of Surgery at Dhaka Medical College.