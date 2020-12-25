Khurshid Alam reappointed DGHS DG

The government has reappointed Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam as the director general (DG) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) for two more years, reports UNB.



The public administration ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard on Thursday.



According to the notification, signed by deputy secretary Md Oliur Rahman, Khurshid Alam was appointed on contractual basis upon suspension of his post-retirement leave and its related facilities.