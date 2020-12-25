Khurshid Alam reappointed DGHS DG

Prothom Alo English Desk

The government has reappointed Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam as the director general (DG) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) for two more years, reports UNB.

The public administration ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard on Thursday.

According to the notification, signed by deputy secretary Md Oliur Rahman, Khurshid Alam was appointed on contractual basis upon suspension of his post-retirement leave and its related facilities.

Advertisement

The two-year tenure will start on 31 December next or the date of his joining the post.

The order was issued in the public interest, said the notification.

On 23 July last, Khurshid Alam was first appointed as the DG of the health services two days after Abul Kalam Azad stepped down from the post amid criticism over mismanagement and corruption in the health sector.

Khurshid Alam is a professor at the Department of Surgery at Dhaka Medical College.

Advertisement

More News

Police, BGB, Ansar to be deployed at vacant army camps in CHT: Home minister

Police, BGB, Ansar to be deployed at vacant army camps in CHT: Home minister

PM’s principal secretary Kaikaus gets extension for 2 yrs

PM’s principal secretary Kaikaus gets extension for 2 yrs

Make contributions to improve livelihoods of people, PM Hasina to army

Make contributions to improve livelihoods of people, PM Hasina to army

Stay at designated houses to get house allowance, PM Hasina to govt employees

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina