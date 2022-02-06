KM Nurul Huda departing in failure

The election commission (EC) led by KM Nurul Huda is departing amidst controversy, failure and allegations of destroying the electoral system. Questions have arisen over all local government elections, save a few, held over the past five years as well as the EC’s role in this. Questions have arisen over the elections even from within the EC itself.

Eminent citizens sent a letter to the president twice, demanding the formation of a supreme judicial council to investigate into the allegations of serious misconduct and financial irregularities by the EC in the national election.

The incumbent EC led by chief election commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda took the charge of five-member commission on 15 February 2017. The other election commissioners are Mahbub Talukdar, Md Rafiqul Islam, Kabita Khanam and Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury.