PM urges police to ensure peace, security of country's people

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today called upon police personnel to try their best to ensure peace and security of the country's people.

"Ensuring peace and security of the country's people depends largely on the role of the police. You should try your best to ensure the safety of lives and property of the people-this is what the government expects from you," he said.

Tarique Rahman, also ruling BNP chairman, made the call while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Police Week 2026 at the Rajarbagh Police Lines ground here this morning.

Urging the police members to commit themselves to a new oath, the Prime Minister said, "Our responsibility does not end with remembrance alone. It is our sacred duty to protect the independence of Bangladesh at any cost, for which our police brothers sacrificed their lives.

"Let no fascism or autocracy ever again be able to use police members against the independence of Bangladesh and its people. Standing on this soil stained with the blood of police during the very first moment of independence, let us today once again pledge ourselves to a new oath," he added.