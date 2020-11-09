Land mutation to be automated: Cabinet secy

"It's a landmark decision. It'll bring great relief for all, including investors and the general people of the country. It'll reduce the sufferings of people, minimise time in mutation and lessen the backlog of land-related cases," said cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam at a press briefing.



He said lands are registered under the law ministry, while the mutation of lands is done under the land ministry. With the approval of the proposal, now there will be coordination between sub-registration offices and AC land offices, he said.



He said the AC land offices have an online database of some 43 million records of rights and the sub-registrar offices will have access to the database to verify the record of rights of a land before its registration.



