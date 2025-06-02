Govt employees continue protest at secretariat; memorandum to be submitted to 2 advisers

Government employees from various ministries and departments have continued protest at the secretariat since Monday morning, demanding the repeal of the ‘Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025’.

After the demonstrations, the Secretariat Officers and Employees Unity Forum organised the protest. Protesting officers and employees will submit their memorandum to Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, the adviser to the local government ministry, the rural development and cooperatives ministry, and the youth and sports ministry, and Mahfuj Alam, the adviser to ministry of information and broadcasting.