Govt employees continue protest at secretariat; memorandum to be submitted to 2 advisers
Government employees from various ministries and departments have continued protest at the secretariat since Monday morning, demanding the repeal of the ‘Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025’.
After the demonstrations, the Secretariat Officers and Employees Unity Forum organised the protest. Protesting officers and employees will submit their memorandum to Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, the adviser to the local government ministry, the rural development and cooperatives ministry, and the youth and sports ministry, and Mahfuj Alam, the adviser to ministry of information and broadcasting.
Earlier on Sunday, protesters submitted a memorandum to Mohammad Faozul Kabir Khan, adviser to the power, energy and mineral resources ministry, the road transport and bridges ministry, and railways ministry.
They also handed memorandums to Ali Imam Majumder, adviser to the food and land ministry, and Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the environment, forest and climate change ministry, and ministry for water resources.
Employees working at various ministries and departments in the secretariat have been protesting for over a week, demanding the repeal of the Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.
The government issued the ordinance despite the demonstrations. In protest, employees held demonstrations and observed work abstention.