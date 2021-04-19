Lockdown may ease ahead of Eid: Quader

The government has been considering relaxing the ongoing all-out restrictions ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, said Awami League’s general secretary Obaidul Quader at a press briefing on Monday.

Obaidul Quader said, the government is likely to extend the current restrictions for one more week following the instructions of experts.

A meeting of the cabinet division discussed the issue on Monday. The announcement would be made following approval from high-ups of the government.