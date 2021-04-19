Lockdown may ease ahead of Eid: Quader

The government has been considering relaxing the ongoing all-out restrictions ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, said Awami League’s general secretary Obaidul Quader at a press briefing on Monday.
Obaidul Quader said, the government is likely to extend the current restrictions for one more week following the instructions of experts.
A meeting of the cabinet division discussed the issue on Monday. The announcement would be made following approval from high-ups of the government.
Several officials of the cabinet division told Prothom Alo that the government is likely to extend the lockdown for another week.
Earlier, the national technical advisory committee on Covid-19 suggested the government extend the lockdown for one more week.
At a virtual meeting on Sunday, the committee recommended that authorities take a decision to further extend the lockdown considering the rate of infection after the week.
The government enforced several restrictions on movement on 5 April and declared ‘complete lockdown’ from 14 to 21 April to curb the surge of coronavirus cases in the country.