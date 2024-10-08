Government

Abdur Rashid new cabinet secretary

The government on Tuesday appointed Sheikh Abdur Rashid as the cabinet secretary for the next two years on a contractual basis.

A gazette notification, signed by Nilufa Yeasmin, senior assistant secretary of Contract and Foreign Employment Section of the Ministry of Public Administration, was issued in this regard.

His two-year service will be counted from October 14 or the day when he will join, the notification says.

Rashid was appointed following section-49 of the Public Service Act-2018, the release added.

