Govt officials, employees asked to submit wealth statement by 30 Nov

All government officials and employees have been asked to submit their wealth statements by 30 November to their respective ministries and departments.

They will have to submit wealth reports every year on 31 December.

Public administration ministry’s senior secretary Md Mokhles Ur Rahman revealed the information at a press briefing at the ministry today, Sunday.

He said a form has been prepared which the government employees will follow in submitting the wealth statement. Anyone who doesn't submit the statement or provide wrong information will be given major or minor punishment.

The secretary said the wealth statement will have to be submitted in sealed envelopes to the authorities concerned.