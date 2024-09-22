Govt officials, employees asked to submit wealth statement by 30 Nov
All government officials and employees have been asked to submit their wealth statements by 30 November to their respective ministries and departments.
They will have to submit wealth reports every year on 31 December.
Public administration ministry’s senior secretary Md Mokhles Ur Rahman revealed the information at a press briefing at the ministry today, Sunday.
He said a form has been prepared which the government employees will follow in submitting the wealth statement. Anyone who doesn't submit the statement or provide wrong information will be given major or minor punishment.
The secretary said the wealth statement will have to be submitted in sealed envelopes to the authorities concerned.
According to Government Servants (Conduct) Rule, 1979 (amended in 2002) all government servants must submit their wealth statements.
The government employees have to declare their movable and immovable assets while joining the service and then update it every five year. Although this rule was enacted to reduce corruption and ensure accountability of the government servants, it was only on papers. No headway was made about enforcement of these rules though the public administration ministry sent letters to this end on several occasions.
Now the interim government has decided that the government employees will submit their wealth statement every year.
"I hope this action will rein in corruption," said the senior secretary.