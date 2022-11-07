Newly inaugurated 100 bridges to quicken country’s development: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday termed the inauguration of 100 bridges at a time as a historic event, saying it would help quicken the country’s overall development.

“The biggest thing is that we can make the country’s development quicker with the inauguration of 100 bridges,” she said.

She virtually opened the 100 bridges in 25 districts at a cost of over Tk 8.79 billion from her official residence, Ganabhaban, in the capital city.