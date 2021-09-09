Media grab Ashrayan houses damaged by criminals: PM Hasina

Sharply criticizing those who have hammered down the houses built under Ashrayan project-2 for the landless people, prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said she has the full enquiry report on the misdeed committed in an ill effort to undermine the government, reports BSS.

“In different places some people damaged nearly 300 houses with hammers and shovels, and the media captured the pictures of those houses,” she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing a meeting of the Awami League central working committee held at her official residence Ganabhaban.