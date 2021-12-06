Metro rail witnesses 72.99pc overall progress

The overall progress of construction work of 21.26-kiolomtere-long elevated metro rail service from Uttara to Motijheel-Kamalapur Railway stands at 72.99 per cent now, while 89.88 per cent civil work between Uttara and Agargaon has been done, reports BSS.

“At present, 11.73 kilometer viaduct, station column and other related works of metro rail between Uttara and Agargaon have been completed,” managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) MAN Siddique told BSS here today.

He said construction work of Mass-Rapid Transport (MRT) Line-6, the country’s first elevated metro rail system in Dhaka city under the Fast Track projects, is going on in full swing targeting to open it for commercial operation by next year.

Siddique said the metro train undertaken by prime minister Sheikh Hasina, began its mainline performance test on viaduct in October, which will require six months.

“Before commercial run of the metro rail we have to carry out integrated test and trial run,” he added.