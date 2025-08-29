Real estate business suffers loss due to suspension of certain RAJUK services

RAJUK later claimed that its server had been “hacked.” But the applicant for the 15-storey building had submitted the request by properly paying Tk 154,000 in fees through a credit card. If the server had truly been hacked, this would not have been possible. Sources indicated that the server was not hacked; instead, fraud was carried out using the ID and password of a RAJUK official to obtain approval. Following the incident, police conducted raids in the Motijheel area and arrested three people. Later, RAJUK shut down the application and service system when attempts were made in the same way to approve three more buildings.

Earlier, on 6 December, 2023, about 30,000 documents had disappeared from RAJUK’s server, including applications from 2019 to 2022.

When contacted about the server, RAJUK’s System Analyst, Kazi Mohammad Mahbubul Haque, only said, “The system has been restarted under RAJUK’s own management.”

However, he did not answer questions about how it was running, who was maintaining it, or how secure it was.

A RAJUK source said that although the contract with the private maintenance company expired almost a year ago, RAJUK remained largely silent on the matter. Now, under pressure from real estate developers and service seekers, work has finally begun to select a new company through tendering.

It is mandatory to obtain land-use clearance and construction approval before constructing a building in RAJUK area. This was done manually in the past. In 2016, RAJUK began issuing land-use clearances online on a limited scale. By 2018, the system was expanded across all zones. In May 2019, RAJUK began providing both land-use clearance and construction approval online. Citizens must register on a designated website, submit applications and upload necessary documents. Once the verification and approval are complete, they can download the permits to begin work.

FR Khan, Managing Director of the real estate company Building Technology & Ideas Limited (BTI), told Prothom Alo, “Although RAJUK has an important role in the country’s housing sector and construction industry, the organisation suffers from significant inefficiency. Since it was not possible to submit designs to the ECPS system, all our services were halted.”