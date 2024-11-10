Dr Sayedur, Sk Bashir, Farooki and Mahfuz to become adviser

Professor Dr Md Sayedur Rahman, businessman Sk Bashir Uddin, film director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and chief adviser’s special assistant Mahfuz Alam are going to be included in the advisory council.

The new advisers are supposed to take oath at Bangabhaban on Sunday evening. These four persons have been invited to take the oath.

Md Sayedur Rahman is a physician and the incumbent vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). He is a professor of pharmacology department at BSMMU.

Sk Bashir Uddin is the managing director of Akij Group, one of the major conglomerates of the country.