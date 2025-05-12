Chief Adviser asks physicians to ensure healthcare for all

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday called upon physicians to dedicate themselves to ensuring healthcare services for all.

He made the call as the chief guest at the inaugural session of the two-day Civil Surgeon Conference-2025 at the Chief Adviser's Office (CAO) here.

The civil surgeon conference is being held for the first time in Bangladesh.

Health and Family Welfare Adviser Nurjahan Begum also spoke on the occasion, among others.

The chief adviser said, "If we can set our minds for changing in this situation, then I am sure that 25 per cent of our healthcare services will improve with all the medical equipment or facilities we have."