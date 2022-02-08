Momen proposes contract farming deal to South Sudan

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has proposed to strike deals to South Sudan on different areas including contract farming on agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture, saying it could be mutually beneficial.

He also suggested signing agreements on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and official passport, promotion and protection of investment, cooperation in trade and bilateral consultations between the foreign ministries of both countries.

The foreign minister came up with the proposal while a high-level South Sudanese delegation led its deputy minister of foreign affairs Deng Dau Deng met him at the state Guest House Padma on Monday evening.