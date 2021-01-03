Multimedia project is in a mess

The project basically had two objectives. One was to equip classrooms with multimedia and the other was to train the teachers and officials to use the multimedia in conducting classes. The allocation was Tk 13.53 billion (Tk 1,353 crore). So far eight per cent of the project has been done, but it is rife with corruption. There have been investigations, but the accused officials remain firmly in their posts. Only the classrooms remain vacant.

The government had intended to set up multimedia classrooms at the secondary and higher secondary level in 31,340 institutions around the country. And 575,000 teachers were to be trained in running the hi-tech classrooms. But nothing has come about due to the corruption of the government officials in charge.

The project term was of four years and it was extended by another year. Six months have passed since then, but in these four and a half years, not a single multimedia classroom has been set up in any of the institutions under this project.

The secondary and higher education directorate is implementing this project, titled ‘ICT for Education in Secondary and Higher Secondary Level, Phase II ’. The extended term will end in June this year.