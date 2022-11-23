Rohingya repatriation possible upon democracy restoration in Myanmar: Japan

Japanese state minister for foreign affairs TAKEI Shunsuke said sustainable repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas would be possible after resumption of democracy in Myanmar.

He said this while paying a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Wednesday.

"Japanese state minister for foreign affairs said Japan supports Bangladesh on Rohingya issue. In reply, the Prime Minister said that Japan can talk with Myanmar over Rohingya repatriation. The Japanese state minister said that it is required to wait for restoration of democracy in Myanmar for sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas," PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim told a briefing after the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina said Rohingyas have become a heavy burden for Bangladesh as it has elapsed five years since they took shelter in Bangladesh and their number is increasing with the taking birth of new babies in the camps.