Rohingya repatriation possible upon democracy restoration in Myanmar: Japan

"The biggest thing is that many of the Rohingyas are involved in drug and arms trafficking," she said, adding that they (Rohingyas internal groups) are fighting and killing each other.
She said, "Myanmar should take back their nationals."
Sheikh Hasina described the relations between Bangladesh and Japan as wonderful and said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had laid the foundation of the ties.
"The relations between Japan and Bangladesh have been growing from stake to stake," she said.
The prime minister with due respect recalled the contribution of Japan to the Liberation War of Bangladesh and in rebuilding the war ravaged country soon after the independence.
She also recalled the Japanese cooperation of Bangladesh's development efforts, saying, "They are still working in Bangladesh's various development projects including the Matharbari and third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport."
Sheikh Hasina described the late Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe as the "Great Friend of Bangladesh".
Japanese state minister said, "Japan feels proud of being a development partner of Bangladesh. Japan will continue assisting Bangladesh in development efforts."
He said he visited Bangladesh five years ago and now he has become astonished witnessing the huge development took place in the last five years under the dynamic and visionary leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
TAKEI Shunsuke said the Japan government is carrying forward the comprehensive Japan and Bangladesh partnership launched in 2014 by Japanese late prime minister Shinzo Abe and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
He said the operation of flight between Dhaka and Tokyo nearing 50 years and diplomatic relations between Japan and Bangladesh will promote connectivity in the days to come.
PM's ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin, PM's principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus and Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki were present, among others.