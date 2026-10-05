5-day Durga Puja holiday; offices to remain open on preceding Saturday

The government has approved a five-day holiday for the upcoming Sharadiya Durga Puja, from 20 to 24 October. However, government offices will remain open on the preceding Saturday, 17 October.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Monday. The Cabinet Division later announced the decisions.

According to the government’s holiday calendar, Tuesday, 20 October, was already declared a holiday by executive order on the occasion of Navami. The following day, Wednesday, 21 October, is a public holiday for Bijoya Dashami. Thursday, 22 October, will now also be a holiday by executive order.

As a result, there will be holidays from 20 to 22 October for Durga Puja. 23 and 24 October are Friday and Saturday, the weekly holidays. With the approval of the 22 October holiday, people will therefore get five consecutive days off, from 20 to 24 October. To compensate for the additional holiday, offices will remain open on Saturday, 17 October, as working day.

The Ministry of Public Administration will now issue a notification on the matter.