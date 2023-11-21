Only three advisors to PM submit resignation

Three advisors to the prime minister, not all six of the advisors, have submitted resignation letters.

The economic advisor to prime minister Mashiur Rahman, power, energy and mineral resources advisor Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, international relations advisor Gowher Rizvi submitted their resignation letters on Sunday.

Three technocrat ministers and the state ministers of the cabinet also submitted their resignation letters. They are science and technology minister engineer Yafes Osman, posts and telecommunication minister Mustafa Jabber and state minister for planning Shamsul Alam.

On Monday the cabinet division said that accepting the resignation letters of the ministers and advisors is under process. They may continue doing their duties till the resignation letters are accepted.